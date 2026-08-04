'Hurt Understandable': DK Shivakumar On Disappointment Over Cabinet Expansion

Seeking to quell speculation over differences within the Congress following the Cabinet expansion, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday asserted that Siddaramaiah was "not dissatisfied" and that the party leadership was working as one team.

He also assured that women would soon be accommodated in the State Cabinet, saying the Congress "cannot exist without women."

The remarks came after Shivakumar chaired the first Cabinet meeting following the swearing-in of 19 new Ministers earlier in the day.

After the meeting at Vidhana Soudha, Shivakumar said the Congress leadership had consciously provided opportunities to several new faces despite having many senior and deserving legislators.

He stated that while the party had many experienced leaders, it had chosen to induct new faces, adding that every legislator was qualified and the decision was collective.

Addressing criticism over the absence of women in the newly expanded Cabinet, Shivakumar assured that the issue would be addressed soon.

He said there were only 33 ministerial berths available under the constitutional limit, but a Cabinet berth would be given to a woman.

"Our party has always given priority to women, and our party cannot exist without women," he said.

Rejecting reports of differences with Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar said the Cabinet expansion had been finalised after consultations with the former Chief Minister.

He added that Siddaramaiah was not dissatisfied, noting that they had discussed the expansion together and arrived at the decision collectively.

"Today is his birthday, and he has been occupied with visitors. I have spoken to him five times. All 139 Congress MLAs are working as one team. We are united and will continue to work together," he said.

On Congress MLC Gayathri Shanthegowda not taking the oath despite her name figuring in the announced list, Shivakumar said certain technical issues remained and maintained that only the list submitted by him to the Governor was official.

Asked whether ministerial portfolios could still change, he said the Congress high command would take the final decision.

On legislators unhappy over missing Cabinet berths, Shivakumar said disappointment was natural.

"They are hurt, and that is understandable. Even G Parameshwara and I experienced disappointment in the past. Opportunities come with patience," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)