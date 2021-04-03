Latest News Live Updates: US Hits 100 Million Mark On Covid Vaccine Doses

Nearly 58 million of those people are fully vaccinated, according to CDC data. (File)

The United States has delivered at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine to more than 100 million people, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday, hitting an initial target set by the administration of President Joe Biden.

Nearly 58 million of those people are fully vaccinated, according to CDC data.

As the vaccination campaign ramps up significantly in the country hardest hit by Covid-19, Biden promised last week that 90 percent of adults in America would be eligible to receive the vaccine by April 19, AFP reported.

Meanwhile, as over 12 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered till 8 pm on Friday, India's cumulative count of vaccine doses given to date has reached 7,06,18,026, informed the Union Health Ministry.

According to a provisional report issued by the ministry, a total of 12,76,191 vaccine doses were given till 8 pm today, which mark the 77th day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination, ANI reported.

With Odisha registering a gradual rise in the number of daily new cases since March 19, the state government has geared up to face the possible second wave of the coronavirus, a health official said on Friday. After 461 more people tested positive for the infection during the day, the states caseload went up to 3,41,772, PTI reported.