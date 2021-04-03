Mumbai Reports Over 9,000 Coronavirus Cases In A Day For The First Time

Mumbai today reported more than 9,000 daily coronavirus cases, which is the Maharashtra capital's highest ever single-day spike. It also logged 27 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to Mumbai's municipal body, the Brihanmumbai Corporation or BMC, 9,090 people were tested positive for the virus in 24 hours. 5,322 were discharged, taking the total recovery count to 3,66,365. The recovery rate has slipped to 83 per cent.

The city currently has 62,187 active cases.

The doubling rate is 44 days, and the growth rate is 1.54 per cent.

Among the dead, 21 patients had comorbidities. One person who died was below 40 years, 19 were above 60, while seven were between 40 to 60 years, the state government said in a statement.

The city had reported 8,832 cases yesterday.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra, which is the worst hit state in the country, had reported 49,447 coronavirus cases and 277 deaths in a day. This is Maharashtra's highest-ever single day figure.

The state had reported 47,827 cases and 202 deaths yesterday.

Pune today reported record-breaking 10,873 cases and 52 deaths.