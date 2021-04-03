Healthcare Workers No Longer Allowed To Register For Vaccine: Centre

Frontline and healthcare workers can no longer register for COVID-19 vaccination: Health Ministry

Frontline medical and healthcare workers can no longer register for COVID-19 vaccination, the Health Ministry said today. It said the move is to ensure vaccine coverage expands quickly to include more categories of people, such as those above 45, as frontline and healthcare workers have already got first priority and enough time to get vaccinated.

Some ineligible beneficiaries in these categories - healthcare and frontline workers - have been found adding their names and getting vaccinated in violation of the guidelines, the Health Ministry said in the order.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said registration of people above 45 will continue on the CoWIN website and asked states and Union Territories to ensure quick vaccination of healthcare and frontline medical workers who have already registered.