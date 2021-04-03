Tamil Nadu Election 2021: DMK Leader Kanimozhi Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Tamil Nadu Election 2021: DMK leader and MP Kanimozhi has tested positive for coronavirus.

Ahead of the Tamil Nadu elections, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader and MP Kanimozhi tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. She will be undergoing treatment at Apollo hospital in Chennai.

Kanimozhi, who represents Thoothukudi in the Lok Sabha, has been involved in campaigning for the DMK for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.

She is currently in home isolation and has cancelled all of her events ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

In Tamil Nadu 3,290 new cases were reported in a day, taking the caseload to 8,92,780. 12,750 people have died due to the virus in the southern state so far. The state saw the cases cross the 2,000-mark on March 27, the 1,000-mark on March 19 and then touched 1,087, according to a health bulletin.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly election will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.