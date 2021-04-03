Chhattisgarh Writes To Centre To Include Journalists In Vaccination Drive

There are currently 28,987 active coronavirus cases in Chhattisgarh.

Amid the increasing number of COVID-19 cases across the country, the Chhattisgarh government has written to the Centre to include journalists in the nation-wide vaccination drive, Chhattisgarh health minister TS Singhdeo informed on Friday.

He further informed that as many as 4,617 new cases were reported on Thursday, the highest ever recorded in the state.

"The Chhattisgarh government has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to include journalists in the COVID-19 vaccination drive," he told ANI.

"Eight cases of N440K COVID-19 strain found in the state till now. Yesterday, the state reported 4,617 new cases, the highest till now. Around 3,000 Intensive Care Units and oxygen beds are available in private and government hospitals," he said.

He further informed that the state was making efforts to maintain the target of vaccinating over 2 lakh people daily.

There are currently 28,987 active coronavirus cases in Chhattisgarh, as per data from the union health ministry. So far, 3,20,613 recoveries and 4,204 deaths have been reported in the state.