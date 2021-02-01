Latest News Live Updates: India Vaccinating Its Citizens Faster Than Others, Says PM Modi

AstraZeneca will deliver 30 percent more coronavirus vaccine doses to the EU (Representational)

India is vaccinating citizens faster than anywhere in the world amid the global Covid-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday. He also highlighted the fact that the country was able to reach out to others with help and this was happening because it was self-reliant.

He said just as India's war against coronavirus had set an example for the world, the country's vaccination programme, too, was becoming an example.

The number of healthcare workers vaccinated has crossed the 37 lakh mark on the 15th day of the countrywide Covid-19 inoculation programme, according to Union Health Ministry data.

Meanwhile, AstraZeneca will deliver 30 percent more coronavirus vaccine doses to the EU than it pledged last week, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday.

The company will send 9 million additional doses and "will start deliveries one week earlier than scheduled", Von der Leyen said in a tweet after days of tensions over production delays.

An EU source said that the first deliveries would start in the second week of February, AFP reported.

