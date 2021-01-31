India Vaccinating Its Citizens Faster Than Others: PM On "Mann Ki Baat"

India's vaccination progamme is a symbol of our self-reliance, PM Modi said on Mann Ki Baat.

India is vaccinating citizens faster than anywhere in the world amid the global Covid-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said. He also highlighted the fact that the country was able to reach out to others with help and this was happening because it was self-reliant.

Speaking during his monthly "Mann Ki Baat" talk in All India Radio, the Prime Minister said, "We have completed one year in the war against COVID-19...We are not only running the world's biggest vaccination drive but we are also the fastest in vaccinating our citizens." In just 15 days, he said, India has inoculated over 30 lakh corona-warriors, whereas America took 18 days and Britain 36 days, he pointed out

Hailing the country's citizens for coming together at the time of a crisis like the pandemic, he said, "Made-in-India vaccine a symbol of India's self-reliance, it is also a symbol of her self-pride...You must have noticed about the vaccination programme that India is able to help others because India today is self-reliant in the field of medicines and vaccines."

PM Modi's talk came a day after the first anniversary of the country recording its first Covid-19 case in Kerala on January 30, 2020. Since then, the county has recorded 1,07,46,183 cases and 1,54,274 deaths. Months of a national lockdown later, the country has seen daily cases falling considerably. It has also launched a massive national coronavirus inoculation drive earlier this month, deploying two products.