Delhi Court Verdict In MJ Akbar's Defamation Case Against Priya Ramani On February 10

A Delhi Court today reserved the verdict in former Union minister MJ Akbar's criminal defamation complaint against journalist Priya Ramani for her allegations of sexual harassment against him for February 10.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar reserved the judgment after Mr Akbar as well as Ms Ramani completed their arguments.

The court also allowed both the parties to file their written submissions, if any, within five days.

Priya Ramani had made allegation of sexual misconduct against MJ Akbar in the wake of the #MeToo movement in 2018.

Mr Akbar filed the complaint against Ms Ramani on October 15, 2018 for allegedly defaming him by accusing him of sexual misconduct decades ago when he was a journalist.

He resigned as Union minister on October 17, 2018.

He has denied all the allegations of sexual harassment against the women who had come forward during #MeToo campaign against him.

