Farmer Leaders Say Will Block Roads Across The Country On Saturday

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of Delhi since November 26. (File)

Farmers protesting against the Centre's three farm laws have called for a countrywide "chakka jam" protest on Saturday. The protest will be held only for three hours -- from noon to 3 pm -- during which all transport will be brought to a standstill. The announcement was made this evening -- the day the aborted march to parliament was planned.

The fresh plans come on the heels of last week's tractor rally, which had ended in violence and chaos, costing the farmers much of the goodwill they earned through their peaceful protest.

Many had condemned the protesters on social media. In states like Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, locals wanted farmers protesting in the neighbourhood gone.

After Tuesday's violence at the Red Fort, when thousands of protesters had over-run the Mughal-era building complex and hoisted a Sikh religious flag, the farmers organisations had called off the rally.

They had even put on hold their planned march to parliament that was supposed to take place today.