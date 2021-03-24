Latest News Live Updates: India Logged 40,715 COVID-19 Cases, 199 Deaths On Tuesday

The number of people who have recovered surged to 1,11,81,253 in India (File)

India recorded 40,715 coronavirus cases in a day, taking the nationwide infection tally to 1,16,86,796, while the active caseload at 3,45,377 registered an increase for the 13th day in a row, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday, reported news agency PTI.

The active caseload now comprises 2.96 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 95.67 per cent, the ministry data updated at 8 am Tuesday stated.

The number of COVID-19 deaths in the country increased to 1,60,166, with 199 daily new fatalities, it said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,11,81,253, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.37 per cent, the data stated.

Here are the Latest News Live Updates:

Mar 24, 2021 06:23 (IST) Madhya Pradesh Considering Sunday Lockdowns In Some Cities

As COVID-19 cases in the country continue to rise, the Madhya Pradesh government is considering imposing a lockdown on Sundays in two to three cities, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Tuesday, reported news agency ANI.



Speaking to media persons, Mr Mishra also urged people with "folded hands" to follow COVID-19 guidelines prescribed by the government to prevent the spread of the virus.



"Around 300 to 400 COVID-19 cases are being reported in Indore and Bhopal daily. If cases increase at this pace, we will soon return to the situation that prevailed earlier. With folded hands, I urge people to follow all guidelines," he said.



The government is mulling to imposed lockdown on Sundays in 2-3 cities, he added.



