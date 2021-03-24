Latest News Live Updates: India Logged 40,715 COVID-19 Cases, 199 Deaths On Tuesday

The number of people who have recovered surged to 1,11,81,253 in India (File)

India recorded 40,715 coronavirus cases in a day, taking the nationwide infection tally to 1,16,86,796, while the active caseload at 3,45,377 registered an increase for the 13th day in a row, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday, reported news agency PTI.

The active caseload now comprises 2.96 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 95.67 per cent, the ministry data updated at 8 am Tuesday stated.

The number of COVID-19 deaths in the country increased to 1,60,166, with 199 daily new fatalities, it said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,11,81,253, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.37 per cent, the data stated.

Here are the Latest News Live Updates:

Mar 24, 2021 08:11 (IST) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched 'Mera Mask Meri Suraksha', a campaign aimed at raising awareness about COVID-19 in Bhopal yesterday. Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched 'Mera Mask Meri Suraksha', a campaign aimed at raising awareness about COVID-19 in Bhopal yesterday. He drew circles in front of shops to ensure social distancing in markets.



"I appeal to everyone to wear face masks," he said. pic.twitter.com/k3WhBEdvWh - ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2021 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launcheda campaign aimed at raising awareness about COVID-19 in Bhopal yesterday.

Mar 24, 2021 07:39 (IST) Madhya Pradesh Government Considering Sunday Lockdown In 2-3 Cities



As COVID-19 cases in the country continue to rise, the Madhya Pradesh government is considering imposing a lockdown on Sundays in two to three cities, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Tuesday. Speaking to media persons, Mishra also urged people with ''folded hands'' to follow COVID-19 guidelines prescribed by the government to prevent the spread of the virus. As COVID-19 cases in the country continue to rise, the Madhya Pradesh government is considering imposing a lockdown on Sundays in two to three cities, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Tuesday. Speaking to media persons, Mishra also urged people with ''folded hands'' to follow COVID-19 guidelines prescribed by the government to prevent the spread of the virus.

Mar 24, 2021 07:20 (IST) Random Covid Tests At Delhi Airport, Railway Station, No Holi In Public



Random testing of coronavirus will be held across Delhi's airports, railway and bus stations, the Delhi government declared on Tuesday amid a surge in infections that is seen as the emergent second wave of the virus. A bar was also placed on the public celebration of the coming Holi, Shab-e-Barat and Navratra festivals. The government said safety measures for Covid should be rigorously observed in public places, especially in markets and malls. Random testing of coronavirus will be held across Delhi's airports, railway and bus stations, the Delhi government declared on Tuesday amid a surge in infections that is seen as the emergent second wave of the virus. A bar was also placed on the public celebration of the coming Holi, Shab-e-Barat and Navratra festivals. The government said safety measures for Covid should be rigorously observed in public places, especially in markets and malls. Read Here

Mar 24, 2021 06:45 (IST) Covid Testing Ramped Up At Jammu Railway Station

With the rise of COVID-19 cases across the country, testing has been ramped up at the Jammu Railway Station, with over 25 teams deployed to test every passenger arriving from other states, reported news agency ANI.



According to Dr Rakesh Kumar, in-charge of testing at the Railway Station, passengers are not being allowed to leave the station without undergoing a COVID-19 test.



"Every person that gets off a train is being tested. Until they are tested, they are not allowed to leave the station. When a person tests positive, they are taken to a nearby COVID-19 centre through an ambulance on standby," Mr Kumar told news agency ANI.



Mar 24, 2021 06:23 (IST) Madhya Pradesh Considering Sunday Lockdowns In Some Cities

As COVID-19 cases in the country continue to rise, the Madhya Pradesh government is considering imposing a lockdown on Sundays in two to three cities, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Tuesday, reported news agency ANI.



Speaking to media persons, Mr Mishra also urged people with "folded hands" to follow COVID-19 guidelines prescribed by the government to prevent the spread of the virus.



"Around 300 to 400 COVID-19 cases are being reported in Indore and Bhopal daily. If cases increase at this pace, we will soon return to the situation that prevailed earlier. With folded hands, I urge people to follow all guidelines," he said.



The government is mulling to imposed lockdown on Sundays in 2-3 cities, he added.



