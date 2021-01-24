Latest News Live Updates: Farmers Planning 100 Km Tractor Rally On Republic Day

Latest News Live Updates: The police have rejected farmer's claim that they have go-ahead from cops

Farmers protesting the central government's new agricultural laws said on Saturday that they will hold a 100-km tractor rally in Delhi on Republic Day after getting a go-ahead from the Delhi Police that set aside the initial resistance from authorities for the demonstration.

The police, however, appeared to contradict the claim soon after.

"Farmers have not given us any route in writing. We will let you know once we receive a route in written," Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava told NDTV.

Earlier, after attending a meeting between the unions and the police, farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar said the tractor parades will start from the Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri border points of Delhi.

Here are the LIVE Updates: