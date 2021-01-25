Man Gives Triple Talaq As Wife Tries To Stop Second Marriage: Indore Police

The couple has been married for four years, has a child together, the police said (Representational)

Madhya Pradesh Police on Sunday charged a man in Indore for allegedly divorcing his wife through "triple talaq", when she protested against his second marriage.

"The woman in her complaint said that her husband gave her triple talaq when she tried to stop his second marriage," police officer Ajay Verma said.

"The complainant reported that her husband Mohammad Farhan got married for a second time on January 10. When she tried to stop it, he gave her triple talaq. We have registered complaints under relevant sessions of law," he said.

The couple has been married for more than four years and has a child together, the police said.

A case has been registered under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019.

