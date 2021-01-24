'My Daughters Are My Pride': Union Minister Smriti Irani On National Girl Child Day

National Girl Child Day: Union Minister Smriti Irani shared a picture of her daughters.

Union Minister Smriti Irani today shared a picture of her daughters as she gave a shoutout to all the daughters of the country to mark the 13th National Girl Child Day.

Ms Irani along the image shared a message which said, "My daughters are my pride who have set out onto different frontiers with determination and confidence. Give a shoutout to a Desh Ki Beti and celebrate their achievements."

My daughters are my pride who have set out onto different frontiers with determination and confidence. Give a shoutout to a #DeshKiBeti and celebrate their achievements. pic.twitter.com/zr006SxJBR — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) January 24, 2021

Her tweet got over 14,000 'likes' within hours of being tweeted, along with several compliments and blessing for her daughters.

"Best wishes", wrote one Twitter user in the comments section.

"God Bless the Lovely daughters Ma'am. May they keep making their families and nation proud", another said.

"Best wishes for them both mam. May they excel in life and fulfil all dreams," third one added.

The National Girl Child Day is celebrated in India every year on January 24. First initiated in 2008 by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, the National Girl Child Day aims to increase the consciousness of people towards female foeticide and to provide new opportunities to the girl child in society.

Ms Irani is quite active on social media and regularly shares family photos on Instagram.