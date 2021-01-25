On Republic Day, Take Pledge For Free, Fair Polls In Bengal: Governor

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday urged people to take a pledge on Republic Day to ensure free and fair elections in the state.
Elections to the 294-member state assembly are due in April-May.
"Our State can flourish only when Democracy blossoms. For this free and fair elections @MamataOfficial administration @HomeBengal & police @WBPolice have to be politically neutral. Let's pledge on this Republic Day to achieve in State free & fair elections, shun of violence," Jagdeep Dhankhar tweeted.
