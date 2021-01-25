On Republic Day, Take Pledge For Free, Fair Polls In Bengal: Governor

For free and fair polls, the police will have to be politically neutral, Jagdeep Dhankhar said (File)

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday urged people to take a pledge on Republic Day to ensure free and fair elections in the state.

Elections to the 294-member state assembly are due in April-May.

"Our State can flourish only when Democracy blossoms. For this free and fair elections @MamataOfficial administration @HomeBengal & police @WBPolice have to be politically neutral. Let's pledge on this Republic Day to achieve in State free & fair elections, shun of violence," Jagdeep Dhankhar tweeted.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)