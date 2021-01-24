AAP Punjab MLAs To Move Towards Delhi On Tractors To Support Farmers

Farmers will hold a tratcor rally in Delhi on Republic Day.

All MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab will move towards Delhi on tractors from Shambhu at Punjab-Haryana border on Monday to support the tractor parade of farmers on Republic Day, said the party's state unit.

"All MLAs of Aam Aadmi Party will move towards Delhi on tractors collectively from Shambhu border to support the tractor parade of farmers," the party said in a statement.

Due to heavy traffic on the main roads across Punjab, AAP MLAs will leave for Delhi from their respective constituencies, it said.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi police gave formal permission for the tractor rally by farmers on January 26. Special Commissioner of Police, Intelligence in Delhi Police, Dependra Pathak on Sunday said that three routes have been determined for the farmers' tractor rally from three border points of Delhi.

Farmers from across the country are marching towards Delhi to take part in the scheduled rally. Tractors from Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan have reached on Tikri border as the farmers sit in for protest for nearly two months.

The eleventh round of talks between farmers and the government was held on Friday, which remained inconclusive.

The talks of farmer unions and the government have seemingly broken down after the former insisted on their demand for the repeal of three new farm laws and the latter asked them to reconsider its offer to put these laws on hold for about 18 months.

The farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws which they will leave them at the mercy of big corporates.