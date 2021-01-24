Farmers Can Enter Delhi, But Can't Disturb Republic Day Parade: Police

The farmers will have to enter Delhi to access the Ring Road (File)

The farmers protesting against the Centre's farm laws have received permission from the Delhi Police to hold their tractor rally on the Republic Day. "Protesting farmers can enter Delhi but can't disturb the Republic Day parade," the Delhi Police said this evening, declaring that the tractor rally will begin after the day's traditional big parade on Rajpath, which terminates at the iconic Red Fort.

The farmers -- who have been sitting on protest outside the borders of Delhi for nearly two months -- will have to enter Delhi to access the Ring Road.

The green signal came after two rounds of meetings today. One of these was with the farmers who have promised a peaceful rally that will move along a road encircling the city.

The police said the permission was given to show to respect to the farmers' demands.

"They can enter Delhi for few kilometers and then exit (at designation spots")," the police said. The route has been fixed in such a way that it can be protected. The number of the tractors is not yet decided. The tractor rally will start after Republic Day programme ends -- around 11.30 am.

Indicating that stringent security will be provided for the tractor rally, the Delhi Police said their personnel, who will be posted for Republic Day parade, will have to be ready for further deployment on short notice.

