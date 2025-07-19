Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Weather Office Predicts Rain With Thunderstorms In Delhi Tomorrow

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 34.5 degrees Celsius on Saturday, 0.9 notch below the season's average, according to the IMD. The minimum temperature hovered around 25.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Weather Office Predicts Rain With Thunderstorms In Delhi Tomorrow
The relative humidity was recorded at 83 per cent at 5.30 pm. (Representational)
  • Delhi expected to receive drizzles or rain with thunderstorms on Sunday
  • Maximum temperature recorded was 34.5 degrees Celsius on Saturday
  • Minimum temperature was around 25.2 degrees Celsius on Saturday
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
New Delhi:

The India Meteorological Department has predicted drizzles or rain with thunderstorms in the national capital on Sunday, an official said.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 34.5 degrees Celsius on Saturday, 0.9 notch below the season's average, according to the IMD. The minimum temperature hovered around 25.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.

The relative humidity was recorded at 83 per cent at 5.30 pm.

Delhi's air quality was recorded in the "satisfactory" category at 6 pm, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 56, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Delhi News, Delhi News Today, Delhi News Today Live Updates
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com