Latest News Live Updates: 9,110 New Coronavirus Cases In India

Fifteen states and Union Territories have not reported any death due to COVID-19 in last 24 hours, the government said today, highlighting the weakening hold of the virus over the country. While the number of fresh daily cases has been on a steady decline, over the last five weeks, there has been a 55 per cent decline in the average daily deaths. In the last one week, seven states and Union Territories have recorded no fatality, the Union health ministry said.

The seven states and Union Territories which reported zero deaths in the last week are Arunachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar, Tripura, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Nagaland, Mizoram and Lakshadweep.

The figures of daily mortality per million population in India over the last seven days have been among the lowest in the world, said VK Paul of Niti Aayog.

