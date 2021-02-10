Delhi Court To Give Verdict For MJ Akbar's Defamation Case Against Priya Ramani On February 17

Priya Ramani had made an allegation of sexual misconduct against MJ Akbar in the wake of #MeToo

A Delhi Court today deferred for February 17 its verdict in MJ Akbar's criminal defamation complaint against journalist Priya Ramani for her allegations of sexual harassment against him.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Pandey said the written submissions were submitted late.

The court had on February 1 reserved the judgment after MJ Akbar as well as Priya Ramani completed their arguments.

Ms Ramani had made an allegation of sexual misconduct against MJ Akbar in the wake of #MeToo movement in 2018.

MJ Akbar had filed the complaint against Priya Ramani on October 15, 2018, for allegedly defaming him by accusing him of sexual misconduct decades ago when he was a journalist.

He resigned as Union Minister on October 17, 2018.

He has denied all the allegations of sexual harassment against the women who came forward during #MeToo campaign against him.



