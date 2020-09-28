'Spoke To Lata Didi, Conveyed Her Birthday Greetings': PM Modi

Happy Birthday Lata Mangeshkar Image: PM Modi wished the legendary singer who turned 91

Lata Mangeshkar, the Nightingale of India, turned 91 today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the legendary singer and wrote on Twitter: "Spoke to respected Lata Didi and conveyed birthday greetings to her. Praying for her long and healthy life. Lata Didi is a household name across the nation. I consider myself fortunate to have always received her affection and blessings." Earlier, PM Modi had also thanked Lata Mangeshkar for wishing him on his birthday on September 17. ""Heartfelt gratitude for your good wishes...my elder sister," the Prime Minister had said..

Lata Mangeshkar's fans and admirers across the country, including ministers and other political leaders have been tweeting birthday greetings today. Aviation Minister, Hardeep Singh posted a picture with Lata Mangeshkar and wished her 'Happy Birthday'. The minister wrote, "...may you continue to enchant your innumerable admirers all over the world...".

सुर-साम्राज्ञी, भारत रत्न @MangeshkarLata जी को उनके जन्मदिन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं I



कामना करता हूँ कि भविष्य में भी आप दुनिया भर में फैले अपने असंख्य प्रशंसकों को मंत्रमुग्ध करती रहेंगी I ईश्वर आपको उत्तम स्वास्थ्य व दीर्घायु जीवन प्रदान करें I



जन्मदिन की बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएँ! pic.twitter.com/2qxFIXAkWQ — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) September 28, 2020

Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, in his birthday greetings for Lata Mangeshkar said, "...Warm birthday wishes to Lata Didi ji...The songs you have given the country are priceless."

"Happy Birthday to the great singer, Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar Ji from Devbhoomi Himachal. You have not only mesmerized India with your sweet voice but also made India proud...," tweeted Jairam Thakur, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh.

Another lover of Lata Mangeshkar's songs, Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman of the NITI Aayog wrote on the microblogging site, "My warm birthday wishes to one of the most loved and greatest playback singers of our country, Bharat Ratna, and lovingly called the 'Nightingale of India'. You are a living legend, Lata ji, your inimitable style enchants us...".