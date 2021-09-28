On Lata Mangeshkar's 92nd Birthday, PM Prays For Her "Long, Healthy Life"

Born in 1929, Lata Mangeshkar's career spans over several decades during which she sang in more than 30 languages.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday greetings to legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar today. The “Nightingale of India”, who has been honoured with several awards, including the Bharat Ratna, turns 92. “Birthday greetings to respected Lata Didi. Her melodious voice reverberates across the world. She is respected for her humility and passion towards Indian culture. Personally, her blessings are a source of great strength. I pray for Lata Didi's long and healthy life,” PM Modi tweeted.

Born on September 28, 1929, Lata Mangeshkar's career spans over several decades during which she sang in more than 30 languages. One of her first major hits came in 1949 at the age of 20 when Aayega Aanewaala, from the movie Mahal, was lauded by music lovers. Over the next several decades, the voice of the millennium ruled the music industry in India and the world. 

Besides PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan, and a whole host of others extended birthday wishes to the living legend. 

Mr Shah, who tweeted in Hindi, said that Lata Mangeshkar is the “epitome of simplicity and gentleness”, adding that she had taken Indian music to the world. 

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Lata Mangeshkar had “mesmerised generations of Indians" through her songs.”

International sand artist and Padma Shri Awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik paid a touching tribute to the playback singer by sharing a sand art he created at the Puri beach in Odisha. 

Birthday wishes poured in across social media platforms and #HappyBirthdayLataDidi trended on Twitter. 

