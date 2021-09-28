On Lata Mangeshkar's 92nd Birthday, A Special Playlist To Take You Back In Time

Lata Mangeshkar's first breakthrough song was Dil Mera Toda, 1948 (courtesy the_latamangeshkarfc)

When it comes to playback singing the one name that will remain forever etched in the hearts of music lovers is Lata Mangeshkar. The voice of screen idols for generations, she is a legend beyond legends. With a career spanning decades and songs in over 30 languages, Lata Mangeshkar has been bestowed with many awards, including India's highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna. Today, September 28, The “Nightingale Of India” turns 92. Her first breakthrough song, Dil Mera Toda, was for the film Majboor in 1948. In the following year, 1949, Lata Mangeshkar hogged the limelight with the track Aayega Aanewaala from Madhubala starrer-Mahal. After this, there was no looking back for “Lata Didi”. On her birthday, we revisit some of her soulful tracks.

Here is the list:

1. Jab Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya - Mughal-E-Azam

A Lata Mangeshkar playlist has to start with this one. We simply can't forget the aura created by the iconic Madhubala.

2.Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein - Ajanabee

We can label it as one of the best romantic songs ever. Lata Mangeshkar was joined by Kishore Kumar for this track.

3.Tere Bina Zindagi Se Koi Shikwa To Nahin - Aandhi​

Another Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar classic coming your way. The song holds a special place in our hearts.

4. Arre Jane Kaise Kab Kahan Iqrar - Shakti

The ideal number for people falling in love for the first time. Don't you agree? The song featured legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan and Smita Patil.

5.Lag Jaa Gale - Woh Koun Thi

This one is our favourite. Nothing can match Lata Mangeshkar's soulful voice. Couldn't help but say, “Humko Mila Hain Aaj, Ye Ghadiyaan Nasib Se Ji Bhar Ke”.

6. Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai - Shor

Another ultimate classic by Lata Mangeshkar is waiting for your attention. Santosh Anand's lyrics, in a way, taught the meaning of life.

7.Tune O Rangeele -Kudrat

Remember Rajesh Khanna and Hema Malini romancing amidst the snow-capped mountains? There is only one word to describe it - magical.

8.Maye Ni Maye - Hum Aapke Hain Koun

Heading straight to the 90s now. First up, we have this statement wedding playlist number, featuring the ever-charming Madhuri Dixit.

9. Dil Toh Pagal Hai Title Track - Dil Toh Pagal Hai

The movie still holds a special place in our hearts. This song made us feel what is the true meaning of love.

10. Mere Khwabon Mein Jo Aaye - Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Had to end with this one. All the girls out there must have performed this towel dance at some point in their lives. Agree?

Happy Birthday, Lata Mangeshkar.