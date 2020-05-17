'Melodious Message For Aatma Nirbhar India': PM On Lata Mangeshkar Tweet

PM Modi said the song will thrill and inspire everyone. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a video on Twitter of a new song titled "Jayatu Jayatu Bharatam - Vasudev Kutumbakkam" which has been sung by more than 200 singers inspired by the spirit of a self-reliant India amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"This song will thrill and inspire everyone. It gives a melodious message for the 'aatma-nirbhar' (self-reliant) India," the PM tweeted, while sharing the video posted by singer Lata Mangeshkar.

The song has been described as the largest anthem platform where 211 Indian Singers Rights Association (ISRA) members have come together "in a melodious salutation to the spirit of self-reliant India."

यह गीत हर किसी को उत्साहित और प्रेरित करने वाला है। इसमें आत्मनिर्भर भारत के लिए सुरों से सजा उद्घोष है। https://t.co/N6qy4BaCfI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 17, 2020

Prominent singers like Asha Bhonsle, Sonu Nigam, Shankar Mahadevan, Shaan, Usha Uthup and Prasoon Joshi among others recorded their parts in the song from their homes due to the ongoing nation-wide lockdown.

The song has been composed by Shankar Mahadevan and written by Prasoon Joshi.

Lata Mangeshkar, while sharing the video on Twitter, wrote: "Our talented ISRA singers came together to make this song inspired by the spirit of 'aatma-nirbhar' India, which is dedicated to the people of India and PM Narendra Modi."

The video also features some clips of COVID-19 warriors, the health workers. It also features a clip of PM Modi towards the end.