'Last Nail In Congress's Coffin': Rajasthan BJP Leader On Sachin Pilot's Fast

Sachin Pilot began his fast at Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur today.

Rajasthan Congress leader former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot day-long protest fast calling for "action on corruption" will prove to be the last nail in the coffin of the ruling Congress government in the State according to senior BJP leader Rajendra Rathore.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly said that through his protest fast, Mr Pilot is in fact giving an open challenge to the Congress high command.

Mr Rathore alleged that on the pretext of calling out alleged corruption under the Vasundhara Raje-led previous BJP government, Mr Pilot was in fact showing differences between him and chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

"Sachin Pilot is giving an open challenge to the high command. His day-long fast will be the last nail in the coffin of the Congress government. Congress has lost its hold across the country," he told ANI.

Mr Rathore said, "Congress's high command has become weak in the whole country and has faced two significant challenges in Rajasthan. The first challenge was given by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's faction boycotting a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting on September 25. The second challenge is through AAP Sachin Pilot's fast."

He said that the people of Rajasthan will bear the brunt of the infighting within the Congress for the next four years as the Chief Minister is busy in maintaining his government and position.

Responding to Mr Pilot's allegations of corruption and scams during the tenure of the former chief minister Vasundhara Raje's state government, Leader of Opposition Mr Rathore said, " I was also a part of that government, but why did Sachin Pilot not raise this matter in the budget session of Rajasthan Legislative Assembly till now. Why didn't he raise the matter in the cabinet meeting when he was also the Deputy Chief Minister in the government and why is he raising this matter now after a few months in the elections?"

The former deputy chief minister also took to Twitter to post his salutations on the birth anniversary of social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule.

