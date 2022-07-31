Lashkar Terrorist Killed In Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir's Baramulla

The terroristwas identified as Irshad Ahmad Bhat (File)

One Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

The terrorist was identified as Irshad Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Baramulla's Pattan, they said.

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Binner area of the district on Saturday evening on the basis of information about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorist opened fire at the security forces, who retaliated.

One terrorist was killed in the exchange of firing, he added.

"Killed #terrorist has been identified as Irshad Ahmd Bhat of Pattan #Baramulla, active since 5/2022 & linked with proscribed #terror outfit LeT. 01 AK rifle, 2 magazines & 30 rounds recovered," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.