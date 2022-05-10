Lankan Politicians, Their Families Haven't Fled To India: High Commission

fake and blatantly false reports, devoid of any truth or substance, Indian High Commission said

India on Tuesday denied rumors circulating in sections of media and social media that certain Sri Lankan political persons and their families have fled to India.

"High Commission has recently noticed rumours circulating in sections of media & social media that certain political persons and their families have fled to India. These are fake and blatantly false reports, devoid of any truth or substance. The High Commission strongly denies them," Indian High Commission said in a tweet.

High Commission has recently noticed rumours circulating in sections of media & social media that certain political persons and their families have fled to India.

These are fake and blatantly false reports,devoid of any truth or substance.High Commission strongly denies them. — India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) May 10, 2022

In view of the current situation in Sri Lanka, India earlier today said it is fully supportive of the democracy, stability, and economic recovery of the island nation.

"As a close neighbor of Sri Lanka, with historical ties, India is fully supportive of its democracy, stability, and economic recovery," said External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi in response to media queries on developments in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka on Tuesday ordered the country's armed forces to open fire on anyone looting public property or causing harm to others following a day of violent clashes.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa also urged people to remain calm, and refrain from violence and acts of revenge against others.

A number of violent incidents have been reported in the country after pro-government groups clashed with anti-government protesters on Monday, leaving eight people dead and over 200 injured.

A nationwide curfew was imposed from Monday until Wednesday and the military was deployed to maintain law and order.

Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned as Sri Lanka's PM on Monday as violent protests broke out.