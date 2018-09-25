Soldier Who Was Part Of Surgical Strikes Killed In Gunbattle In Kashmir

Sandeep Singh had taken part in the surgical strikes by the Indian Army across the LoC in September 2016

The Indian Army on Tuesday paid tribute to Lance Naik Sandeep Singh who was killed on Monday in a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir's Tangdhar sector along the Line of Control (LoC).

Sandeep Singh had taken part in the surgical strikes by the Indian Army across the LoC in September 2016.

"In a solemn ceremony at the Badami Bagh Cantonment, Lieutenant General AK Bhatt, Chinar Corps Commander and all ranks paid homage to the martyr on behalf of a proud nation," Defence Ministry spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said in Srinagar.

Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh and representatives from various security agencies were also present.

Srinagar: Wreath-laying ceremony of Indian Army's Lance Naik Sandeep Singh, who lost his life in action during an anti-infiltration operation in Jammu & Kashmir's Tangdhar sector yesterday. pic.twitter.com/LbkRr63sqC — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2018

Lance Naik Sandeep Singh had sustained bullet injuries during an operation in the Tangdhar sector in which five terrorists were eliminated. He was provided immediate first aid and evacuated to 92 Base Hospital but he succumbed to his injuries, Colonel Rajesh Kalia added.

Sandeep Singh, 30, had joined the Army in 2007. He belonged to Kotla Khurd village in Gurdaspur district of Punjab and is survived by his wife.

His remains were flown to his native place where he will be laid to rest with full military honours.