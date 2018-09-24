3 Terrorists, Soldier Killed At LoC In Anti-Infiltration Operations

An army spokesperson said two terrorists were killed in the gun battle which began on Sunday after alert troops noticed suspicious movement near the LoC.

All India | | Updated: September 24, 2018 14:54 IST
A soldier, 3 terrorists were killed in an ongoing anti-infiltration operation (Representational)

Srinagar: 

Three terrorists and a soldier were killed on Monday in an ongoing anti-infiltration operation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, taking the total number of terrorists eliminated in the operation to five.

Two terrorists were killed in the operation on Sunday.

"Three more terrorists have been killed today as the Army foiled an infiltration attempt along the LoC in Tangdhar sector (in north Kashmir's Kupwara district)," an Army spokesman said.

He said two terrorists were killed in the gun battle which began on Sunday after alert troops noticed suspicious movement near the LoC.

"One gallant soldier has been martyred in the operation," the spokesman said, adding the operation is in progress.

