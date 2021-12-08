Lalu Yadav's Son Tejashwi To Get Married Soon, Engagement Tomorrow

Tejashwi Yadav, the younger son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, is going to get married.

Leaders and workers of Lalu Yadav's party - Rashtriya Janata Dal or RJD in Bihar had a big reason to celebrate today when news arrived that Tejashwi Yadav, the younger son and heir apparent of party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, is going to get married.

Tejashwi Yadav, who at 32 years is arguably the most eligible bachelor in the state's political circles, is scheduled to get engaged in Delhi tomorrow.

The identity of the bride-to-be remains a mystery since all members of the RJD chief's extended family are camping in Delhi for the 'sagaai' (engagement).

"We are exhilarated. Tejashwi is the only one left (among the nine children of Lalu-Rabri) to get married," said Bhai Virendra, the party's MLA and chief spokesperson in the state.

The Maner MLA expressed his delight by distributing 'laddoos' for which the town and the eponymous assembly segment have been famous.

He did not have much of a clue as regards the date of marriage or who the bride was, but asserted, "After the engagement, we look forward to a grand wedding. Entire Bihar would like to join its beloved leader in his moment of happiness."

According to sources close to the family, the function is being kept low key at the instance of Tejashwi Yadav, the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, who is wary of a large gathering at a time a fresh spurt in COVID-19 cases is being feared.

There is speculations that the wedding may take place soon since December 14 heralds 'kharmaas', a month-long period during which all auspicious functions are kept in abeyance.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)