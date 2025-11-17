"Lalu Yadav's Daughter Left Home, He Watched?" Aide On RJD Family Turmoil

Criticising Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav amid the dramatic developments in his family, close aide and the party's former vice-President, Shivanand Tiwari, has asked if the veteran politician just sat watching as his daughter, Rohini Acharya, left his home in tears after a spat with her brother Tejashwi Yadav.

The shocking developments in the Yadav family followed the RJD's rout in the Bihar Assembly polls. The Tejashwi Yadav-led party, which fought the polls in alliance with the Congress and Left parties, won just 25 seats in this election -- 50 less than their 2020 score.

Acharya, who donated a kidney to Lalu Yadav in 2022, made explosive claims after the RJD rout and said she was quitting politics and distancing herself from her family. Tejashwi allegedly threw a slipper at her and blamed her for the party's electoral loss.

"Abuses were heaped on me and I was accused of donating my bad kidney to my father, and that too in exchange for crores of rupees and a party ticket," she said. "I would tell all married women never to do anything to save their parents, and if they have a brother, they should ask him to donate his own kidney or ask his Haryanavi friend to do so," she added. Rohini has accused Tejashwi's aides Sanjay Yadav and Rameez of working against her.

Speaking to NDTV after the developments in the RJD first family, veteran party leader and former MP Shivanand Tiwari questioned why Lalu Yadav did not come to his daughter's support. "Can't he see anything? His daughter left his home, she said a slipper was thrown at her, and she left her home in tears. A daughter leaves her father's home in tears, and Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi sat there watching."

Tiwari also said parties such as RJD are a "one-man" show. "I became vice president because he (Lalu Prasad Yadav) told me to. I was not ready to take any post. What is the role of the vice-president? These parties are a one-man show," he said. The seasoned politician claimed he was removed as the party's vice-president after he suggested that Tejashwi Yadav should take to the streets to protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls ahead of the Bihar election.