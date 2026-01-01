Lal Chowk To Pahalgam: Kashmir Rings In 2026 Amid Freezing Cold

From jam-packed Lal Chowk to the meadows of Pahalgam, Kashmir Valley rings in 2026 with celebrations. As traditional music and dance enthralled large crowds, it was an unmatched enthusiasm amid freezing cold.

Pahalgam literally came back to life as thousands gathered to celebrate New Year. It's the first time the popular hill station has witnessed celebrations after the April 22 terrorist attack that killed 26 people, 25 of them tourists. Since then Pahalgam has been largely deserted, struggling to come to terms with the loss and pain.

The night witnessed hundreds of locals and tourists dancing together and celebrating New Year.

Wrapped in layers of woollens, thousands of people filled important public spaces across the Valley. Srinagar, Gulmarg, Sonmarg and Pahalgam didn't sleep, as celebrators didn't let the winter chill dampen their spirit.

Several hotels had commissioned popular singers for traditional music performances and made special arrangements to serve delicious Kashmiri cuisine as part of celebrations.

"We have made special arrangements for the event. Both tourists and locals are here to celebrate New Year. It's a great start to the New Year. Everyone has enjoyed food and traditional music," said an employee of Sarovar Premier, near Lal Chowk.

As the clock struck twelve at the popular Clock Tower of Lal Chowk, crowds flocked to celebrate 2026. It was an unusual scene at Lal Chowk. Besides locals, scores of tourists were also part of celebrations at the city centre.

It was also a long but joyous night for police in Srinagar. As security forces maintain a round-the-clock surveillance of Lal Chowk, cops were seen moving among the crowds to ensure that nothing goes wrong.

In Gulmarg, amid light snowfall, thousands of tourists flocked to Kashmir's winter wonderland to celebrate New Year.

For tourists who have come from different parts of the country, it's a dream come true to celebrate New Year amid snowfall. While Gulmarg is already covered under a white blanket of snow, a light snowfall amid glittering lights and dance makes celebrations even more thrilling.

"It's a memorable trip and New Year celebration for all of us. We had never thought it would be so beautiful and breathtaking," said Deepak, a tourist from Delhi.

Deepak and his friends say Kashmir is more beautiful than Switzerland and ask countrymen to visit the Valley.

After an 8-month-long slump following the Pahalgam terrorist attack, tourism is witnessing a revival of sorts in Kashmir. It's the first time after the Pahalgam terrorist attack that such a huge tourist rush has been witnessed. Hotels are full, and the slopes of Gulmarg are buzzing with celebrations.

Gulmarg is India's finest ski destination. Though the snowfall is still too little to start professional skiing, beginners are having all the fun on slopes.

On New Year's Eve, there were long queues of tourists waiting at Gulmarg Gandola, Asia's highest cable car. A dream ride that gives a panoramic view of snow-capped peaks, reaching a stunning altitude of over 13000 feet.