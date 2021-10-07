'He Was Returning Home Peacefully': Son Of Farmer Who Died In UP Protest

Jagdeep Singh, son of farmer Nachhatar Singh, speaks about the Lakhimpur Kheri incident

The family of a 65-year-old farmer who was seen in a video being knocked down by an SUV during a protest in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri has told NDTV that he was returning home peacefully along with other protesters when the incident happened.

"Their protest route was diverted and they were returning home peacefully," Jagdeep Singh, the son of farmer Nachhatar Singh, who died after he was hit by an SUV, told NDTV. "But he never reached home."

Jagdeep Singh has a younger brother, who is a soldier in the border-guarding force Sashastra Seema Bal or SSB.

"We heard about the incident earlier in the day. The situation was such that no one had much information about what happened. We tried and tried to search for my father. It was late in the evening, just before 7, that we were told my father's body has been found," Jagdeep Singh, surrounded by mourning family members at their small home in the UP district, told NDTV today.

Eight people, including four farmers, died in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday after a convoy of cars, which included one owned by Union Minister Ajay Mishra and allegedly driven by his son Ashish, rammed into a group of farmers holding a peaceful protest.

Yesterday, a video of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident emerged online - a clearer and longer version of the clip that was circulated earlier this week - and showed a SUV that seems to deliberately ram into a group of farmers walking peacefully with their backs to the vehicle.

The UP government has promised to pay a compensation of Rs 45 lakh to the families of those who died.

"Nothing of this sort has happened before here. We want justice. We ask for nothing else," the farmer's son said.