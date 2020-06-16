Army Amends Statement, Says 'Casualties Suffered On Both Sides'

According to the Indian Army, the face-off took place on Monday night. (Representational photo)

The Indian Army has amended its statement on the face-off that took place between Indian and Chinese soldiers leading to the death of three Army personnel, and now says "casualties suffered on both sides" in "violent face-off" during de-escalation process with China in Galwan Valley, Ladakh.

"The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers," the Army said in a statement and added that senior military officials of the two sides are currently engaged in a meeting to defuse the situation.

After 1967, this is the first violent incident on the India-China border in which casualties have taken place.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier looking to resolve the dispute over Chinese military buildup, India and China were holding talks in Eastern Ladakh.

Army sources had said there has been disengagement between Indian and Chinese troops at more locations where they had been in standoff positions for last many weeks now.

Sources had also said that after the June 6 talks between Military commanders followed by other rounds of talks, there has not been any considerable build-up activity by both sides and Chinese aggressive behaviour has also been toned down.

No incident of any face-off between the troops of the two sides has been reported after the talks started between the two armies, sources said.