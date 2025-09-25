Centre To Act Against Sonam Wangchuk Over 'Financial Irregularities': Sources

The government is poised to 'act' against Ladakhi activist Sonam Wangchuk, sources told NDTV Thursday, 24 hours after pro-statehood protesters and police clashed in Leh. Four people were killed and at least 80 injured in yesterday's violence, which also saw a office of the Bharatiya Janata Party vandalised and a vehicle of the Central Reserve Police Force, or CPRF, torched.

In the hours that followed the violence, and announcement of a curfew by Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta, the federal government's representative in the union territory, the Home Ministry singled out Mr Wangchuk for blame. The ministry said a mob had been 'motivated by his provocative speeches' and set out to attack the BJP office and that of the local election officer.

The government has also alleged a 'conspiracy' behind protests - the Ladakh people want statehood and protection under the Constitution's Sixth Schdule - simmering for years. This 'conspiracy', the government claimed, swept along Ladakh's 'Gen Z' - suggesting they are not to blame for the violence - who were caught in a 'sinister plot for political and personal gain'.

On Mr Wangchuk's alleged role in all this, government sources told NDTV 'serious financial irregularities' had been detected in the functioning of his nonprofit, including repeat violations of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, or FCRA. Sources said the focus is on possible money laundering.

Among the alleged violations are his agency, the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives accepting funds from abroad - an estimated Rs 1.5 crore - even before applying for an FCRA license.

Sources said the nonprofit may have also routed received domestic funds through an account for foreign funds. Related to this, sources said amounts received as donations jumped from Rs 6 crore in 2023/24 to over Rs 15 crore in 2024/25. These were routed to seven accounts.

HIAL, however, did not declare four, the government believes.

Another possible violation is failing to declare revenue from foreign sources in 2020/21 and 2021. This contravenes both the Companies Act and attracts forgery charges, sources said.

Consequent to these are allegations that funds were diverted.

In this case the focus is on a company called Sheshyon Innovation Pvt. Ltd. created with Mr Wangchuk and Geetanjali JB, another founding member of the HIAL, as 'directors'. Excess reserve funds from HIAL - an estimated Rs 6.5 crore - were allegedly diverted to this company.

Funds were also diverted, sources said, to personal accounts, in direct violation of FCRA rules.

Alleged violations have also been flagged with the Students Educational and Culture Movement of Ladakh, or SECMOL. Of nine accounts maintained by it, six are reportedly not declared.

Sonam Wangchuk is widely seen as the face of the Ladakhi statehood movement, and was on a hunger strike to press home the demand. And, anticipating government action against him, told news agency PTI he is ready to be arrested under the stringent Public Safety Act.

"I see they are building up a case to bring me under the Public Safety Act and throw me in jail for two years," he said, "I am ready... but a Sonam Wangchuk in jail may cause them more problems than a free Sonam Wangchuk."

