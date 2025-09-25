CBI Probing Ladakh Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Foreign Funding, Pakistan Visit

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has begun an investigation into alleged violation of Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act against an institution founded by educationist and activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was earlier on a hunger strike and is pressing for statehood and extension of the Sixth Schedule to Ladakh.

According to officials, the probe agency began its inquiry into the funding of Himalayan Institute of Alternatives Ladakh (HIAL) two months ago. It is also reviewing Mr Wangchuk's visit to Pakistan on February 6 this year, the officials added.

In August, the Ladakh administration had cancelled a land allotment to HIAL, triggering a major controversy. Ladakhi groups fighting for statehood and constitutional protections called the decision an assault on the Union Territory and an attempt to silence those fighting for their rights.

The latest developments coincide with accusations against Mr Wangchuk that he incited a mob that turned violent over the demand for statehood for Ladakh.

On Wednesday, four people were killed and at least 80 injured, including 40 police personnel, as clashes broke out between the security forces and supporters of the Ladakh movement amid a curfew in the district.

This came as Mr Wangchuk withdrew his fortnight-long hunger strike over the demands. The Leh Apex Body youth wing called for the protest after two of the 15 people, who were on the strike, were shifted to a hospital because their condition deteriorated on Tuesday evening.

Groups of youths, indulging in arson and vandalism, targeted the headquarters of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Hill Council and set ablaze vehicles. Police and paramilitary forces, deployed in strength across the town, lobbed teargas shells to bring the situation under control, the officials said.

The Centre alleged that the mob violence was guided by the "provocative statements" of activist Wangchuk, and certain "politically motivated" individuals were not happy with the progress made in the ongoing talks between the representatives of the government and Ladakhi groups.

"The demands on which Mr Wangchuk was on hunger strike are integral part of the discussion in HPC. In spite of many leaders urging to call off the hunger strike, he continued with the hunger strike and misleading the people through provocative mention of Arab Spring-style protest and references to Gen Z protests in Nepal," the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement.

"It is well known that the Government of India has been actively engaged with the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance. Series of meetings were held with them through formal channel of High Powered Committee (HPC) as well as sub-committee and multiple informal meetings with leaders. However, certain politically motivated individuals were not happy with the progress made under HPC and have been trying to sabotage the dialogue process," it added.

Congress leader and councillor Phuntsog Stanzin Tsepag was charged for allegedly making a provocative speech at the hunger strike venue on Tuesday.