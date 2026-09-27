"Attempt To Kill Me": Mamata Banerjee Camp MLA Claims 2nd Attack In 24 Hours

Kunal Ghosh, MLA from Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool faction, has claimed that he was attacked again on Sunday, a day after he said that eggs were thrown on his car.

He alleged that some men on motorcycles attacked his car and broke its windshields when he was going to attend a political program in his constituency, Beleghata.

The Mamata Trinamool Congress (MTMC) leader claimed that his car was chased by masked men on bike since he left his home and alleged that windows were smashed using a revolver and a hammer.

"Attack on me yesterday in Uttarpara was not enough. Today I am convinced that there are attempts to kill me," he told reporters later.

On Saturday, Ghosh had come under attack in Hooghly while he was on his way to attend a rally by party chief Mamata Banerjee.

In a video of the incident, a mob was seen stopping his car and throwing eggs on it. "Kunal Ghosh go back" slogans were also heard.

He had to return to Kolkata after his vehicle was damaged.

Ghosh's party leader and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee condemned the attack

"This is the second time in less than 18 hours that he has been attacked. Armed goons have targeted and harassed an elected representative, allegedly because he has refused to change sides. If this is the state of safety and security of an elected representative, one can only imagine what ordinary citizens across West Bengal are being subjected to," Banerjee wrote on X.

"I appeal to the Hon'ble Governor Shri RN Ravi to intervene immediately and speak to the DG, West Bengal Police and the Commissioner of Police, Kolkata. Every perpetrator must be identified and brought to justice and this cycle of violence and intimidation must stop," he added.

Many leaders of Mamata Banerjee's camp have claimed that they have been attacked since the party's defeat in the Bengal assembly elections in May. While they blames the BJP for attacks, the ruling party has dubbed it public anger directed at the "corrupt" leaders.