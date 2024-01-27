"Kuch Toh Log Kahenge": Sudha Murty's Advice To Rishi Sunak, Akshata Murty

NDTV Dialogues: In conversation with Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty.

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and his wife, Sudha Murty, opened up about the challenges they face regarding public scrutiny surrounding their daughter Akshata Murthy and her husband, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Speaking exclusively with NDTV, the couple discussed the impact of public opinions on their family and shared their perspective on dealing with criticism.

"I always tell them [Akshata and Rishi], people talk because of your position. And if you're honest, if you're helping your country, your job - what you're doing - people will always talk. 'Kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna'. So, ignore that," Ms Murty said.

Prime Minister Sunak met Akshata while studying at Standford University. The couple got married in 2009 and have two daughters.

"As long as the work you do is ethical and legal, do that. You don't need anyone as a witness; God is the witness. Do your work, let them talk. It may affect you for some time, but in the long run, you should learn to let them talk, and you do your work," Ms Murty added.

When questioned about the unexpected rise of his son-in-law, Rishi Sunak, to the position of Prime Minister, Narayana Murthy chose to maintain a diplomatic stance.

"As foreigners, we have this respect for not commenting on the affairs of another country. Therefore, we just do not comment on those issues. We have very close, harmonious, and affectionate personal relations, but that's where it stops," he explained.

Rishi Sunak became the Prime Minister of UK in 2022.

