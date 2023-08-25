Kuber Group Director Among Injured In High-Speed Rolls Royce Crash Near Delhi: Cop

Mr Vikas Malu is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Gurugram.

In a big revelation, a senior police official has confirmed that industrialist and Kuber Group director Vikas Malu was among the three occupants of the Rolls Royce that smashed into a petrol tanker at a high speed. Mr Malu is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Gurugram.

Two of the three people in the tanker - the driver and his assistant - were killed when the Rolls Royce Phantom had rammed it on the New Delhi-Mumbai expressway in Nuh on Tuesday. Barring the driver, all of the car's occupants had been hospitalised.

Speaking exclusively to NDTV, Nuh Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijaraniya said an FIR has been registered at the Nagina police station and an investigation is on.

Mr Bijaraniya was then asked this question: "What is the condition of Vikas Malu, who was in the Rolls Royce?" The officer replied that he is currently admitted to Medanta hospital in Gurugram and is undergoing treatment. Asked whether Mr Malu was out of danger, Mr Bijaraniya said only doctors would be able to comment on that.

Another question posed to the officer was whether this was the same Vikas Malu who is a big industrialist and is associated with the Kuber Group. Mr Bijaraniya replied in the affirmative.

The SP said the Rolls Royce's driver has been asked to join the investigation and the other occupant of the car, who is undergoing treatment with Mr Malu at Medanta hospital, will also be asked to do so once he is discharged. Mr Malu's statement will be recorded after the hospital discharges him.

Stating that the entire stretch of the expressway is covered with CCTV cameras, the officer said the police are scanning the footage. He said the truck had taken a U-turn on the highway and the Phantom was travelling at a very high speed when the accident took place. He added that the details of the car's exact speed will be available only after a scientific examination.

NDTV also tracked down the third occupant of the tanker, Gautam, who is recovering from his injuries at his house in Haryana's Ujina. Gautam, who was sitting next to the driver and the assistant, said the truck was taking a U-turn when it was rammed by the Rolls Royce. Struggling to speak because of his injuries, he said the Phantom's speed was at least 190 km/hr and the truck overturned after being hit. He claimed the car driver was at fault.

Visuals from the site had shown little left of the Phantom, which costs over Rs 10 crore. The front of the car had been mangled, the engine was ablaze and the doors were open. The truck's condition was even worse, with just a heap of metal left after the blaze enveloped it.