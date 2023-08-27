Kuber Group Director Gets A Call From Cops After Rolls-Royce Crash Kills 2

Rolls-Royce: Vikas malu has been asked to join investigation

Kuber Group director Vikas Malu has been called by the Haryana police for questioning after Rolls-Royce accident killed two people.

Industrialist Vikas Malu was among the three occupants of the Rolls-Royce that smashed into a petrol tanker at a high speed earlier this week in Haryana's Nuh.

Two of the three people in the tanker - the driver and his assistant - were killed in the crash.

Visuals from the site had shown little left of the Phantom, which costs over Rs 10 crore. The front of the car had been mangled, the engine was ablaze and the doors were open. The truck's condition was even worse, with just a heap of metal left after the blaze enveloped it.

Mr Malu is currently being treated at a private hospital in Gurugram.

Speaking exclusively to NDTV, Nuh Superintendent of Police, Narendra Bijaraniya, said that the entire stretch of the expressway is lined with CCTV cameras. The truck, he said, took a U-turn on the highway and the Phantom was travelling at a very high speed when the two collided.

The Rolls-Royce was part of a 14-car convoy, CCTV footage from the Hilalpur toll plaza on the expressway showed.

He said that the details of the car's exact speed will be available only after a scientific examination.