Who Is Vikas Malu, The Kuber Group Director Injured In Rolls-Royce Crash

Kuber Group director Vikas Malu is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Gurugram after sustaining injuries in a road accident on the New Delhi-Mumbai expressway on Tuesday. The industrialist was among the three occupants of a Rolls-Royce Phantom which rammed into a petrol tanker at high speed. The driver and his assistant were killed in the crash.
Here is all you need to know about Vikas Malu:
- Vikas Malu is currently serving as the Chief Managing Director (CMD) of the Kuber Group. He assumed office in 1993. The conglomerate was founded by his father, Mul Chand Malu, in 1985 and initially dealt in tobacco products.
- According to the Kuber Group's website, Mr Malu's leadership has helped the company to have a presence in over 50 countries with more than 45 industries operating under the group.
- His work at the conglomerate involves planning and implementing strategies while also studying existing and future markets to drive growth.
- Late Bollywood actor Satish Kaushik was a friend of Vikas Malu. Mr Kaushik had attended a Holi party at the industrialist's farmhouse in Delhi before he died at a hospital on March 9 allegedly due to cardiac arrest. Vikas Malu's second wife had accused him of having a role in Mr Kaushik's death. However, Mr Malu denied the allegations.
- According to Vikas Malu's Facebook page, he went to Delhi Public School, Mathura Road and obtained a B.Com degree from the University of Delhi.