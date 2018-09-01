Janmashtami 2018: Wishes, Quotes, SMS, WhatsApp And Facebook Messages You Can Send

Happy Janmashtami! May Krishna fill your lives with joy, love and peace.

Krishna Janmashtami is a special and joyous occasion for Krishna devotees around the world. The birth of Lord Krishna is celebrated with great delight. Temples are decorated, cultural programmes are held, Krishna idols are adorned with new clothes and ornaments, devotees also organise bhajan, kirtan, and satsang meetings to remember Krishna's teachings. This year, Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on September 2 and September 3. But most people are celebrating it on September 3, Monday. Make this day special for your loved ones by wishing them with special messages on Janmashtami:

Here are 10 Krishna Janmashtami Wishes, Quotes, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook Messages:

Maakhan Chor Nandkishor Kaanha Ke Janmdin Ki Apni Shaan,

Sab Ke Pyaare Krishna Dulaare Hain Hum Sabke Praan!

Jai Sri Krishna!

Happy Janmashtami! The festival will be celebrated on September 3. Let there be love, light, happiness and laughter in your life with Krishna's blessings.

Happy Krishna Janmashtami!

Happy Janmashtami! Have fun on Krishna's birthday!

Yashoda Ke Nandlaal, Hamare Rakhpal,

Hum Bhulanhaar, Wo Paalanhaar...

Hare Krishna!

Happy Krishna Janmashtami To All!

Happy Janmashtami! Krishna revered cows.

Krishna's birth is a special day...

Let's celebrate by remembering him and his teachings.

Happy Janmashtami!

Natkhat kaanha aa gaye hain...

Sabko Janmashatami ki badhai..!

Happy Janmashtami! Lord Krishna played wonderful flute.

"Hell has three entries - greed, anger, lust"

Always keep this Sri Krishna's message in mind.

Happy Janmashtami!

Pyaare Govinda Ke Janmdin Ki Haardik Shubhkaamnayein!

Janmashtami dhoom-dhaam se manayein!

Radhe Krishna, Hare Krishna!

Krishna Krishna, Hare Hare!

Happy Krishna Janmashtami to all.

Happy Janmashtami! Remember the teachings of Krishna on his birthday.

"Jo kuch tum karte ho usey bhagwaan ko samarpit karte raho"

Krishna ke Geeta ke inn anmol vachanon ko sadaa yaad rakhna..

Happy Janmashtami to you!



May the tunes of Krishna's melody fill up your lives with eternal bliss. Happy Janmashtami!