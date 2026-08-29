"Krishna Consciousness Can Make World Better": Mohan Bhagwat At New York

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat visited the ISKCON temple in New York during his ongoing US tour on Friday and participated in a food distribution initiative for homeless people, stressing that Krishna consciousness can help overcome conflicts and divisions in the world.

Addressing devotees at the temple, Bhagwat spoke about the importance of consciousness in bringing people together despite differences and conflicts.

"In today's world, there are so many conflicts, so many dualities. The only thing that unites is consciousness. That consciousness is Krishna Consciousness - we are one and we have been having it through these dualities of this world with the strong understanding that though there are so many diversities, dualities, conflicts, really it is all Krishna," Bhagwat said.

He said that if the understanding that everything is part of Krishna reaches people's hearts, it could contribute to creating a better and more harmonious world.

"Everything is Krishna - if that world reaches every heart, the world will definitely be a better world; it will not be the material world we see today, it will be a heavenly abode for every human being," he added.

Bhagwat's visit comes ahead of his scheduled address to the Indian community at Madison Square Garden on August 29 at the 'Universal Oneness Celebration', being organised as part of the RSS centenary-year programmes.

The RSS chief arrived in New York on Tuesday as part of a three-nation outreach tour covering the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

The upcoming event has drawn criticism in New York. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said he did not support the RSS event but acknowledged that he was unsure whether the city administration had jurisdiction to cancel a privately organised gathering.

Meanwhile, Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Shri Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj, who is scheduled to attend the programme, said those protesting the event have the right to express their views and criticise it.

He said the event would convey a message of universal fraternity and harmony, emphasising the Indian cultural belief that the world is one family.

RSS Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar described the 'Universal Oneness Celebration' as an interfaith gathering bringing together a diverse, multicultural and multi-faith audience.

The Hindu American Foundation has also issued a security advisory ahead of the event, urging attendees to remain vigilant, maintain situational awareness and keep interactions civil.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)