Haryana's Krishan Pal Gurjar Set To Make A Comeback PM Modi's New Cabinet

Krishan Pal Gurjar was Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment in the last cabinet.

Krishan Pal Gurjar, the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, will be part of the central government for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second term. The 62-year-old was elected to the parliament from Haryana's Faridababd constituency, right next to the national capital, for the second time in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Before making it to parliament, Krishan Pal Gurjar has also been a member of the Haryana assembly for three terms (1996-2005, 2009-2014). He was transport minister for the Haryana government between 1996 and 1999. In May 2014, he was elected to the 16th Lok Sabha.

In the first term of the Modi government, he was made Union Minister of State, Ministries of Road Transport and Highways; and Shipping in May 2014. In November, he was transferred to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

In the 2019 general elections, Krishan Pal Gurjar registered a massive victory over Congress' Avtar Singh Bhadana by a margin of over 6 lakh votes.

Krishan Pal Gurjar has a LLB degree From Meerut University, Meerut and a BA degree form P Jawahar Lal Nehru Government University Faridabad.

In his affidavit for the national elections, Krishan Pal Gurjar declared assets worth over Rs 10 crore.