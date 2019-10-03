Elgar Parishad Case: Fifth Supreme Court Judge Recuses From Hearing Gautam Navlakha's Plea

Gautam Navlakha, others are accused of inciting violence, having links to Maoists (File)

Justice S Ravindra Bhat today became the fifth Supreme Court judge to recuse himself from hearing a plea filed by civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha, who has challenged the Bombay High Court order refusing to quash an FIR lodged against him in the Koregaon-Bhima violence case.

On September 30, Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had recused himself from hearing Gautam Navlakha's plea. A day later, on October 1, the three judges of a bench - justices NV Ramana, R Subhash Reddy and BR Gavai - had also recused themselves from hearing the matter.

When the matter came up for hearing on Thursday before a bench comprising justices Arun Mishra, Vineet Saran and S Ravindra Bhat, Justice Bhat recused himself from hearing the case.

When the bench was informed by Gautam Navlakha's counsel that the three-week protection given to him by the Bombay High Court was expiring on Friday, the bench said his petition would be heard by another bench tomorrow.

The Maharashtra government had earlier filed a caveat in the matter seeking to be heard before any orders are passed.

On September 13, the Bombay High Court had refused to quash the FIR lodged against Gautam Navlakha in the 2017 Koregaon-Bhima case and for having alleged Maoist links, noting that based on the first impression, there was in fact substance in the case.

The high court had said, "Considering the magnitude of the case, we feel a thorough investigation is required".

The high court had, however, extended the protection from arrest to Gautam Navlakha for a period of three weeks to enable him to approach the Supreme Court to file an appeal against its order.

The FIR was lodged against Gautam Navlakha and others by the Pune Police in January 2018 after the Elgar Parishad held on December 31, 2017 that had allegedly triggered violence at Koregaon-Bhima in Pune district the next day.

The police has also alleged that Gautam Navlakha and other accused in the case had Maoist links and were working towards overthrowing the government. Gautam Navlakha and the other accused were then charged under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code.

Besides Gauram Navlakha, four others - Varavara Rao, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves and Sudha Bharadwaj, are accused in the case.



