More People Involved In Kolkata Doctor's Rape-Murder? What Top Cop Said

The rape and murder of a doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College has shaken the nation, and the Bengal government and police are under immense pressure to solve the case at its earliest. City Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal said that the investigation is still underway, and questions about whether more people were involved in the heinous crime can be only after the probe is completed.

Mr Goyal said that one accused, Sanjoy Roy, has been arrested and they are looking at other people who have any connection to the incident. "Everyone has been called and those who haven't will be. We have also started a helpline number, doctors can give us information anonymously if they suspect anyone. We are also in touch with the family. We will share the progress of information," he said.

"We are sure that if more people are involved, we will be able to arrest them in the next four to five days. Despite that, if the family is not satisfied, what Madam said will happen," the Kolkata cop added.

The body of the 32-year-old woman was found in the seminar hall of the government-run hospital in the West Bengal capital on Thursday night. The initial autopsy report stated that the victim was bleeding from her eyes, mouth, and private parts. There were also injuries on her left leg, neck, right hand, ring finger, and lips.

Sanjoy Roy, the main accused in the case, was not a hospital employee but was frequently seen in buildings on the campus. Roy worked as a civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police. Civic volunteers are contractual staff recruited to assist cops in various kinds of work, including traffic management and disaster response. Paid around Rs 12,000 a month, these volunteers do not enjoy the facilities available to regular police personnel.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also assured that the Kolkata Police will complete the investigation by next Sunday. She said that if they are unable to do so, the probe will be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

