Kolkata Doctor's Rape-Murder Accused Posed As Cop, Said 'Hang Me' On Arrest

Sanjoy Roy was arrested after the doctor's body was found in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital

Sanjoy Roy, accused of raping and murdering a 31-year-old doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, was not a hospital employee, but was frequently seen in buildings on the campus.

Roy worked as a civic volunteer with Kolkata Police. Civic volunteers are contractual staff recruited to assist cops in various kinds of work, including traffic management and disaster response. Paid around Rs 12,000 a month, these volunteers do not enjoy the facilities available to regular police personnel.

According to reports, Roy joined Kolkata Police's disaster management group as a volunteer in 2019 but later shifted to police welfare cell. He then moved to the police outpost at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and had access to all departments. Roy, reports say, was part of a racket in the state-run hospital that charged patients' relatives for ensuring admission. He would also charge patients' relatives for finding a bed at nearby nursing homes if they did not get a bed at the government hospital.

Despite not being a regular cop, Roy used his contacts to stay at the police barracks at times. He roamed around in a t-shirt with KP (Kolkata Police) written on it. His bike too had a KP tag. He introduced himself as a Kolkata Police personnel and many other civic volunteers, reports say, thought he was actually a cop.

According to reports in local media, Roy admitted to the crime soon after police started questioning him. The reports say he showed no remorse and said nonchalantly, "Hang me if you want". His mobile phone was full of pornographic material, it is learnt.

Roy was arrested after a CCTV camera on the hospital premises captured him entering the emergency building around 4 am on Friday; the doctor's body was found in the same building hours later. Another big clue was a Bluetooth headset found next to the victim's body. The CCTV footage showed the headset round Roy's neck when he enters the building. It was missing when he exited. The headset next to the victim's body also paired with his phone.

According to sources, Roy went home after committing the heinous crime and washed his clothes to destroy evidence. Police have, however, found bloodstains on his shoes. The accused has been remanded in police custody till August 23.

The doctor's horrifying rape and murder on duty have sparked nationwide protests. Amid the agitation, the principal of the medical college has resigned. Questions have been raised on the safety of doctors if everyone enjoyed unabated access to the premises at odd hours too.