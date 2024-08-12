Mamata Banerjee Says Will Hand Over Doctor's Rape-Murder Probe To CBI If...

RG Kar Hospital Rape Murder Case: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met the victim's family (File).

The police will have time till Sunday to solve the rape-murder last week of a 31-year-old doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College, failing which the CBI will take over the case, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said Monday afternoon. The deadline for the state cops - whom Ms Banerjee backed and praised as "the best in the world" - comes amid intense political pressure by the BJP.

"If there are more accused... and all are not arrested by Sunday... we will hand over the case to the CBI," the Chief Minister said after meeting the family of the victim, and threw in a swipe at the federal agency, which reports to the BJP.

"... we will hand over even though their success rate is low," she said, referring to cases taken by the CBI, like the theft of Rabindranath Tagore's Nobel Prize, but which had seen "no justice till date.."

Last week too, the Chief Minister said she has no objection to the CBI - which reports to the BJP-led union government - taking charge of this case, particularly if that was the demand of protesting medical professionals. "... if agitating students want probe by another agency, we are not against it."

Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal, speaking after Ms Banerjee's deadline, outlined steps being taken by the cops to solve this crime. "We are certain... in the next four or five days, if there are more culprits, we will be able to arrest them," he said, "We have started a helpline... doctors can give information by calling (and) can communicate anonymously... if they have suspicions."

"We are in touch with family members. We will stay in touch and share progress with them... If, even after that, family is not satisfied then whatever madam (Ms Banerjee) has said will happen," he said.

The doctor was found on Friday morning in the seminar hall of the state-run hospital.

The initial autopsy report said the victim was bleeding from her eyes, mouth, and private parts, as also on her left leg, neck, right hand, ring finger and lips.

Sanjoy Roy, a civic volunteer who frequented the hospital, has been arrested in connection with the crime. The incident has sparked nationwide protests by doctors and the political opposition.

The man, Sanjoy Roy, had returned to his place and went to sleep before washing his clothes the next morning to destroy evidence, a police officer probing the case claimed.

This morning the Principal, Dr Sandip Ghosh, who has been accused of victim-blaming, resigned, declaring that he "cannot take the humiliation" and alleged "political statements" against him.

"Students are being provoked to ensure my removal. I want the accused to be punished. I am being defamed. I have not made such remarks," he told the media this morning. "The girl who died was like my daughter. I am also a parent. As a parent, I am resigning," he said.

Earlier, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari had targeted Dr Ghosh and demanded his suspension.

"His misleading statements and carefree attitude in the aftermath of this tragic incident expose his indifference towards the victim," Mr Adhikari said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, doctors from hospitals across India have announced an indefinite strike.

Doctors in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and other cities have said all elective services will be halted till a probe is completed. The protesters are also demanding adequate security for all medical staff.

