Doctors Across India To Begin Indefinite Strike Over Kolkata Murder

Kolkata Murder: Resident doctors are protesting across India

Doctors of several hospitals across India have announced an indefinite strike to protest against the gruesome rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital. Doctors in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and several other cities have announced that all elective services would be halted till a probe is completed in the case. The protesters are also demanding adequate security for all medical staff.

The announcement comes days after a postgraduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata while on duty.

The body of the 32-year-old woman was found in the seminar hall of the government-run hospital in the West Bengal capital on Thursday night. The initial autopsy report stated that the victim was bleeding from her eyes, mouth and private parts. There were also injuries on her left leg, neck, right hand, ring finger and lips.

City Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal visited the medical establishment on Sunday for the second time in three days and held a meeting with representatives of agitating junior doctors.

He claimed the probe is "transparent" and urged people not to spread rumours.

Police have arrested one person in the case, a civic volunteer who is not associated with the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, but used to frequent the place.

The man, Sanjoy Roy, had returned to his place and went to sleep before washing his clothes the next morning to destroy evidence, a police officer probing the case claimed.